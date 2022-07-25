A bloody Deepika Padukone cuts a fierce picture on the new motion poster of the upcoming thriller ‘Pathaan’, which is being touted as Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film.
The new poster was unveiled by the film’s lead stars on social media today, with Khan introducing his co-star’s charged look as ‘Guns and grace galore.’
The actor further wrote: “She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan.”
The unveiling of Padukone’s motion poster, where she is seen firing a gun, celebrates the six-month countdown to the release of the action thriller, which also stars John Abraham, supposedly, as a villain.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie rolls into cinemas next year on January 25, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
There is a lot of buzz surrounding the Siddharth Anand directorial considering Khan has not played the lead in a film since the 2018 film ‘Zero’, which failed to work at the box office. However, the actor has done several cameos in movies since, including the recently released ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, along with a rumoured one in the upcoming ‘Brahmastra’.
Khan’s first look from the film was unveiled one month ago to coincide with the actor completing 30 years in the Bollywood film industry. In the motion poster, a gun-flexing Khan looks gritty and raw.
During a fan session Khan also confirmed that his close friend and co-star Salman Khan will also have a cameo in ‘Pathaan’, reportedly reprising his character from the ‘Tiger’ film franchise, with the former also trying to make an appearance in ‘Tiger 3’.
The 56-year-old actor also spoke about a possible sequel to ‘Pathaan’ at the time. “I hope you guys like the film, we all have worked and are working really hard on it. If the audience means you guys love ‘Pathaan’, there will be ‘Pathaan 2’ too perhaps.”