It’s official. Bollywood heavyweights Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will marry on November 14 and 15, putting an end to months of speculation about their nuptials.

Padukone on Sunday took to social media to post what looked like a simple wedding invitation.

“With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty friendship and togetherness,” the invitation read.

However, the destination of the wedding — most likely Lake Como in Italy — or any other details weren’t revealed.

The couple, who have consistently kept a low profile on their relationship and their wedding plans, are the two most bankable stars in Bollywood and have starred in hits including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Deepika-Ranveer wedding is not the sole celebrity marriage to take place in November. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are allegedly shopping for venues in Rajasthan for their November wedding too.