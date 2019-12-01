‘Impromptu’ dance was part of the ‘Dheema Dheeme Challenge’ to promote Aaryan’s new film

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone photographed at the Mumbai airport. TWITTER Image Credit:

Actor Kartik Aaryan has fulfilled Deepika Padukone’s request of teaching her the hook step of the former’s song ‘Dheeme dheeme’ from the upcoming movie ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh.’

On Sunday, the two were spotted shaking leg with each other on the song outside Mumbai airport.

Padukone was seen wearing a red jacket while Aaryan looked uber cool in a purple jacket.

After the dance session, Padukone went inside the airport to catch a flight and Aaryan headed back to his car.

They both even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their ‘Dheeme Dheeme Challenge’.

Padukone posted a thank you note for Aaryan.

“Thank you Kartik for your warmth and enthusiasm. All the best and lots of love,” she wrote.

Aaryan shared that he had “too much fun” with Padukone.

“#DheemeDheemeChallenge has reached the next level. Deepika...too much fun,” Aaryan captioned the images in which he is seen taking on the ‘Dheeme dheeme’ challenge with Padukone.

A day ago, Padukone had shown her interest to participate in the challenge and asked Aaryan to teach her the signature step from the song ‘Dheeme dheeme.’

Taking to her Instagram story, Padukone tagged Aaryan and wrote: “Kartik will you please teach me the ‘Dheeme dheeme’ step? I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge!”