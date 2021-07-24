Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, actress Deepika Padukone and South Indian star Prabhas have come together for their new film with the working title ‘K’.
The upcoming film kickstarted on Saturday with Bachchan flying down to Hyderabad to attend the launch, with Prabhas on hand to sound the clapboard.
The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin has been given the working title ‘K’ so far.
According to reports, Bachchan will be on hand to shoot the first schedule of the film in Ramoji Film City.
Prabhas had also posted the picture of the clapboard on his social media account and captioned it as: “On this #GuruPurnima [Hindu festival paying tribute to gurus or teachers], it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! it now begins!! #ProjectK Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone #NagAshwin Vyjayanthi Movies.”
The film is produced by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.
This is the third film that will feature Bachchan and Padukone together, with the duo working together in the past on ‘Pike’ and ‘Aarakshan’.