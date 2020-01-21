Bollywood star was honoured at annual global event for her contribution to society

Indian actor Deepika Padukone accepts the "Crystal Award" during the opening of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her work spreading awareness about mental health.

She received the award on Martin Luther King Jr Day and quoted the civil rights activist in her acceptance speech.

“For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope,” Padukone said.

Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation in June 2015.

Through the programme, the actor launches nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about adolescent mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the best known thinkers and achievers.

Davos: Actress Deepika Padukone, from India, addresses the audience after receiving a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, during the ceremony for the Crystal Awards at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forumin Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Image Credit: AP

“Live Love and Laugh exemplifies my personal philosophy to life. The foundation aims to provide hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression,” the actress said.

Speaking about what she learnt from her personal experiences with mental health issues, she said: “Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge, but in my love-hate relationship with the illness has taught me much. To be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope.”