Actress Deepika Padukone on Monday received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her work spreading awareness about mental health.
She received the award on Martin Luther King Jr Day and quoted the civil rights activist in her acceptance speech.
“For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope,” Padukone said.
Padukone started voicing her opinion on the importance of mental health through her foundation The Live Love Laugh Foundation in June 2015.
Through the programme, the actor launches nationwide awareness as well as destigmatisation campaigns. The foundation raises awareness about adolescent mental health disorders and organises training sessions, research and lecture series that feature some of the best known thinkers and achievers.
“Live Love and Laugh exemplifies my personal philosophy to life. The foundation aims to provide hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression,” the actress said.
Speaking about what she learnt from her personal experiences with mental health issues, she said: “Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge, but in my love-hate relationship with the illness has taught me much. To be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope.”
On the front of work, Padukone was last seen in biographical drama ‘Chhapaak’. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. The movie is out now in the UAE.