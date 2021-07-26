Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor who reportedly died in the Himachal Pradesh landslides, was a contestant on the quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.
Pictures from her appearance on the hit series in 2013 went viral after a journalist posted a series of them.
“Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of @deepadoc in the tragic landslide incident in Batseri Sangla, Himachal Pradesh around 12 noon. She had requested for my number recently for any emergency and reached out for help during COVID19. Just can’t believe. Rest In Peace, Doc!” tweeted journalist Aditya Raj Kaul.
“I was just told Dr. Deepa Sharma @deepadoc had been on KBC with @SrBachchan in 2013. Sadly she was one of the 9 tourists who were killed in a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh yesterday. She was always desperate to help people genuinely. Terrible loss at such a young age,” he added in his post, which was retweeted by Bollywood actress Soni Razdan.
According to reports, Sharma was among nine tourists who were killed when boulders let loose by multiple landslides crashed into their vehicle.
Earlier, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut mourned the death of Sharma, who was a fan of hers.
“She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God!!!” Ranaut posted on her Instagram Stories.