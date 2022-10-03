What’s a dandiya night without its queen Falguni Pathak belting out her iconic hits?
Singer Pathak returns to Dubai this Navratri to remind her army of fans on why her songs ‘Chudi Jo Khanki Haath Ma,’ ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai,’ ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye,’ and ‘Ayi Pardesh Se Pariyon Ki Rani’ still rock.
Falguni is a celebrity constant during Navratri, a Gujarati folk dance festival which sees revellers twirl with wooden sticks in a huge circle.
Pathak will be performing two nights in a row at the Navratri festival held at the Zabeel Amphitheatre.
According to a statement, Pathak -- who recently took on Neha Kakkar for her modern update on one of her hit songs and slammed her for tampering with an original -- will include her biggest chartbusters during her gig.
Trouble began when singer Neha Kakkar released 'O Sajna', a recreated version of Pathak's 90s hit. Pathak famoulsy took to her Instagram stories to share her disdain for the modern version of her original. In an interview with PinkVilla, she also revealed that she is powerless since she cannot take any legal action since she does not own the rights to that song. Soon after, Kakkar posted a cryptic post claiming she was miffed with all those who didn't like to see her 'happy and successful'.
Single day tickets to the Zabeel Amphitheatre gig start at Dh45 for children and Dh80 for adults. Couple and family passes are also available online at Dh150 and Dh225. Two-day discounted passes are also available online. The event kicks off from 6.30pm. For details, call 052 2751522.