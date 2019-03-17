The 22-minutes show led by Khan’s hit on-screen character Chulbul Pandey features live stunts, explosions and dramatic song and dance sequences. The show will play three times in a day and the cost is covered in the entry ticket (Dh99).

Bollywood Parks is a cinema-themed park where guests will get the chance to meet favourite movie star look-a-likes such as Shah Rukh Khan or Amitabh Bachchan. The park also has a line-up of street performances filled with music, song and dance, which are showcased every day.