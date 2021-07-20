If you grew up on a diet of Bollywood films in the ‘90s, chances are you came across a little gem called ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the lead.
While the film went on to achieve cult status over the years, one of the most iconic characters from the film was the lovable villain, Crime Master Gogo, which was played by Shakti Kapoor.
Now, 27 years later, the caped crusader, Bollywood style, is returning for a web project that will see Shakti Kapoor don the cape once again.
In a promotional video posted on her Instagram, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is Shakti Kapoor’s daughter, played out a mock scene where she is seen painting her nails before her father swoops in to mouth one of the iconic lines from the film and disappear off with her beauty accessory.
“Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen — totally in his element, adding his personal touch to characters that today have a massive cult-like following!” said Shraddha in a statement.
“Being on set with him is for the books. It’s so memorable to share screen space with my father and I am really excited to see how this unveils,” she further added.
While further details have yet to be revealed, the project is in association with the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP.