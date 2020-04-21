An 11-year-old has tested positive for the coronavirus in one of the wings

Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao's housing complex in Mumbai has been partially sealed after an 11-year-old tested positive for COVID-19.

The complex in Mumbai's Andheri area is home to Bollywood actors including Patralekhaa, and Chitrangda Singh.

The child who has tested positive is the daughter of a director who resides in the complex's C-wing, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to partially seal the A and B wings and also sanitise the entire complex, reports timesofindia.com.

The residents of the complex have reportedly been asked to follow strict quarantine rules and take extra precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection.

Over the past weeks, reports have stated that several buildings of film and television actors, including where actress Ankita Lokhande lives, were also sealed after some people tested positive for COVID-19.