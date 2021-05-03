Veteran film jouranlist Rajeev Masand, who recently joined filmmaker Karan Johar’s talent management agency as its top official, is hospitalised in Mumbai after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to reports, his oxygen levels dipped and he’s now being monitored at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, just like actor Randhir Kapoor who was reportedly shifted out of the ICU earlier this morning.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to wish the 41-year-old film critic and former film journalist a speedy recovery.
“Our prayers are with you and your family. Get well soon,” tweeted Pandit.
His colleagues such as Lada Guruden Singh from Sony Pictures India also implored everyone to exercise caution when reporting about COVID-19 and slammed reports that Masand is now on a ventilator.
“Rajeev Masand is NOT on ventilator. Last thing we need right now is speculation. Think about him and his family before you tweet irresponsibly. Please,” tweeted Singh on his personal Twitter account.
Earlier this year, actress Kangana Ranaut had accused Masand of writing damaging news items about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and favouring industry star kids.
Masand has interviewed top Bollywood talents and is known for his reviews. Last year, he joined filmmaker Karan Johar’s talent agency Dharma Cornerstone (DCA) as Chief Operating Officer. Johar had announced the talent management venture in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh. They handle talents such as Virat Kohli and Tripti Dimri.