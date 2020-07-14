Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur feels it’s risky to resume shooting or dubbing in close interior spaces amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Kapur took to Twitter and praised stars for showing courage to publicly open up about contracting COVID-19. Along with it, he also emphasised the current dangers.
“As we pray for the recovery of our beloved stars, lets admire their courage in declaring that have symptoms of #Covid_19. How many are not telling the world? Proves its dangerous to start filming/dubbing in close interior spaces. Studios will just become huge sources of infection,” he tweeted.
Kapur’s tweet comes in the wake of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
Abhishek was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai a couple of days ago. He was recording for his web series ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’.