Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's building has been sealed after a resident tested positive for coronavirus.
Arora has been quarantining in her Mumbai home with son, Arhaan, and pet dog, Casper, reports reports timesofindia.com.
Over the lockdown period, Arora has been sharing glimpses of her life at home with fans on social media.
She recently shared a photo collage of herself during the lockdown.
In the first picture, Malaika was seen playing with her hair, the second featured her flaunting flawless skin, the third picture had her hair on her face and in the fourth she was seen lying in bed.
"My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane," Malaika had captioned the image.
Her sister, Amrita Arora, had commented: "Awwww cute".