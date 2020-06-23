Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a photograph of her building getting sanitised amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Two weeks ago, a resident from Arora’s building tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the premises being sealed until government officials sanitised it.
Arora posted a picture n her Instagram of an official in PPE suit sprinkling sanitiser.
“Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe...,” Arora wrote.
As a result of the inicident Arora had been quarantined inside her home with son Arhaan and their pet dog Casper.
Amid lockdown, Arora has been using social media to share glimpses into her daily routine.