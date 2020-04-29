Self-isolating couple have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas is teaching her to play the piano while self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an article written for Vogue, the actress shared how she and her husband have been passing time, reports people.com.

She said that they have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce". The actress said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons.

"I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old said, adding: "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

The "Quantico" actress stressed that Nick is also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner".

She went on to share that she has taken a "hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"

"I've also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book," she said.

Priyanka and Nick have been self-isolating for more than a month now.

"We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down," she said.