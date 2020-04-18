Actresses urge action against those who have attacked medical staff

Mathura: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and sitting MP Hema Malini during an interview with PTI at her Vrindavan residence, in Mathura district, Thursday, March 28, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI3_28_2019_000037B) Image Credit: PTI

Veteran actresses Hema Malini and Shabana Azmi condemned attacks on doctors and medical practitioners amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Malini, 71, took to Instagram and shared a video where she said: “Friends, even after the second lockdown such actions? Just two days back, some people attacked the ambulance and they pelted stones and spat on them. Shame on such people who have lost humanity.”

“Corona warriors are helping us in such difficult circumstances. The people attacking the doctors, police officials and media professionals should be taught a lesson,” she added.

Malini further said: “Remember, if corona warriors exist, life exists.”

She then requested the administration to take strict action against the attackers.

Azmi urged people to stop hatred and salute the heroes.

“The scourge of COVID-19 we will overcome sooner or later. What is appalling is that doctors and nurses are being attacked by the very people they are trying to save #STOPTHISNOW,” Azmi tweeted.

“Fear begets hate. Hate begets more hate. I beg you lets replace hate with humaneness n salute our HEROS [sic],” the tweet further read.

With the country battling COVID-19, there have been many cases of doctors and other medical practitioners being attacked by angry kin of patients.

Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, were injured when stones were pelted at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Wednesday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr SP Garg.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act.