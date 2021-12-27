Big-budget movies readying for release are surrounded by the fear of postponement amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant.
Earlier in March-April, when it seemed like things were getting back to normal, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in India.
With movies postponed, shelved, and even cancelled, various movie industries across India were badly hit by the pandemic.
With Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming epic ‘RRR’ is slated for release on January 7 and the makers are worried about the increasing Omicron cases, which might prove to be a threat.
Similarly, ‘Radhe Shyam’ makers are also concerned about the movie release, as a few states are to soon announce only 50 per cent occupancy in theatres, including Maharashtra, which would be one of the biggest factors impacting movie collections.
Several cities have already started implementing night curfews and strict protocols.