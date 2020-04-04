Producer wants to ensure her employees don’t suffer during the lockdown in India

Producer Ekta Kapoor is giving up her one-year salary of Rs25 million (Dh1.2 million) at Balaji Telefilms to ensure her employees don’t suffer during the lockdown in India, which was announced last month owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardship of people around us and of our country at large,” her note read.

“It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji & who are going to suffer immense loss due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.

“I would thus forsake my one years salary that is Rs2.5 crore at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is Together. Stay safe, stay healthy,” she added.