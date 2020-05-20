Daughter Janhvi Kapoor advises everyone to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Mumbai: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor has said his house help has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Kapoor family — including daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor — are fine and asymptomatic.

The film producer issued a written statement, which was shared on social media by his star daughter Janhvi.

“I would like to inform you that our house staff...has tested positive for COVID-19. He was unwell on Saturday evening, was sent for tests and kept in isolation,” the statement read.

“My children, our other staff at home and I, are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started,” he added.

Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

Kapoor further added that his family is under self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

“All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by the BMC as well as their medical team. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and the BMC for their swift response,” the ‘Mr India’ producer said in the statement.

He continued: “I am sharing this information because it is important not to feed rumours and panic. We will take all precautions as required.”

The statement added that he hoped the staff member “will recover and be back at home with us soon.”