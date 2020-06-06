Anil Suri was 77 years old when he contracted the novel coronavirus

Anil Suri Image Credit: Twitter

Bollywood producer Anil Suri died on Thursday from complications arising from COVID-19 in Mumbai. He was 77 years old. The producer behind movies including Raaj Kumar-Rekha featuring Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak, felt ill on June 2 but his condition worsened the next day.

Suri’s brother, film producer Rajiv Suri, told PTI in an interview that although he was taken to hospitals, he was not admitted to them.

"He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed," Rajiv claimed.

"He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7pm," Rajiv told PTI.

Suri’s last rites were performed on Friday at Oshiwara cremation ground with four close family members attending it wearing Personal Protective Equipment, reported Indian TV channel NDTV.

Suri is survived by his wife and two children.

Suri had produced Basu Chatterjee's 1979 film Manzil