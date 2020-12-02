Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine,” he tweeted in Hindi.
The ‘Ghayal’ actor urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested for the coronavirus.
This comes two days after the Bollywood superstar-turned-politician announced that three generations of his family — his son Karan Deol, brother Bobby and father Dharmendra — will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film ‘Apne’.