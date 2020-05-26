Bollywood actor points out various excuses used to not use the protective gear

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a video advocating the need for wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old star put out a video on Instagram where he pointed out the excuses the people make to not wear masks. “Why should I wear a mask? I can’t breathe properly,” he said.

“Why should I wear it? People can’t even see my face. Why should I be wearing a mask? Nothing will happen to me. Why should I wear a mask? Everyone in my society is healthy and fine, leave it. Why should I be wearing a mask? It takes a lot of hard work,” Khurrana added.

The actor then answered the questions and said: “Yes, it is hard work that all the doctors, nurses, government officials, delivery boys they are doing sheer hard work, so that their efforts to keep us safe don’t go in vain.”

And if they are putting on such hard work, our small contribution of wearing a mask is worth it.

Concluding the video, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ star said, “So please wear mask whenever you go out.”

Lately, Khurrana has been quite active on social media and has been educating his fans on the necessary precautions to be taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak.