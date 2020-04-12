Ajay Devgn Image Credit: IANS

Ajay Devgn conveyed his “disgust and anger” over reports of several incidents of violence against doctors and medical staff on “baseless assumptions” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old actor made a statement on Twitter where he said, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions,” he tweeted.

The ‘Singham’ actor also added that: “Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona”

Earlier, the ‘Dilwale’ actor joined many other Bollywood stars to laud Mumbai Police personnel for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak.