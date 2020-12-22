Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has just concluded the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Mayday’, has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on December 22.
She took to her social media accounts to update her fans.
“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon,” Rakul Preet Singh wrote in her statement. She requested all the people who have contacted her in the last few days, to get themselves checked,” posted Singh.
She also urged everyone to stay safe.
“Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe.”
Singh is the latest actor to test COVID-19 positive. Earlier, actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and singer Kanika Kapoor had battled the virus.
The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress had shot with Amitabh Bachchan for ‘Mayday’ in which she plays a pilot. The movie is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.