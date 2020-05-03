Image Credit:

Filmmaker Pratyush Upadhyay has announced his next feature will be based on the coronavirus pandemic and will unravel the mysteries behind the dreaded disease.

Upadhyay’s yet-to-be-titled film will feature Nikita Rawal in the lead role while other details about the project will be confirmed shortly. The filmmaker suggests there are secrets about the pandemic that have been kept hidden from the public, which will form the theme of her film.

“When I came up with the concept and the treatment of this film, I was confident that this subject has to reach the audience as soon as possible. People should know the mystery about the corona pandemic that it is still being kept under wraps on purpose. As a director this is going to be my second project. I have produced and directed a web-series named ‘Secret Santa’, which is in post-production right now and will release soon,” said Upadhyay.

The director and his creative team have started pre-production on the project while the script is being developed.

Nikita Rawal plays a news reporter in the film. “When I was approached for this film, I was quite excited because this is an intriguing and challenging subject. As an artist I have never played a journalist before, so it will be interesting and challenging for me,” she said.