The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has raised concerns over a particular scene in Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Dabangg 3’ and has asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as “it hurts religious sentiments”.

Sunil Ghanwat of the Hindu Janjgruti Samiti in a video released online condemns “a clip from ‘Dabangg 3’ which was released recently.”

He said that the clip has “insulted Hindu gods — Lord Ram and Shiva and hurt Hindu sentiments as it featured Sadhus dancing on Western songs.”

“I want to ask the producer if he would ever portray a Muslim cleric or a father [Christian priest] in this way,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Hindu organisation, Ghanwat shared that they have forwarded a memorandum to the Censor Board and appealed to “remove the aforementioned sequence.”

“We also request the Censor Board to not certify the film until the following part has been eliminated or else we will continue t to protest,” he added.