Salman Khan Image Credit: AFP

Television actor Aansh Arora has filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police Station against an impostor trying to dupe him in the name of Salman Khan Films (SKF). The complaint was lodged over the weekend.

On March 1, an impersonator, identified as Shruti, got in touch with Arora pretending to represent Khan’s production house. Shruti informed the actor that she is “heads the casting at Salman Khan Films” and that they were looking for a “TV actor to portray a main role” in a film titled ‘Ek Tha Tiger 3’.

Ansh Arora Image Credit: Screengrab

“She told me that she’s leading the casting of Salman Khan Films’ production ‘Ek Tha Tiger 3’ and they wanted to audition me for the lead negative role. She briefed me (on) the character and story as well,” Arora said.

The actor further revealed that he was asked to visit their office for a meeting and audition with director Prabhu Deva on March 3. However, Shruti later cancelled the meeting saying that the director was busy, and also informed Arora that he had been shortlisted for the negative role on the basis of his profile and videos.

Asked about the specifics of the role he was offered, Arora was informed that it is the role of the “main antagonist who is also the wrestler”, according to screenshots of a conversation.

The hoax came to light when Bollywood actor Khan took to Twitter to issue a statement where he categorically denied any such film was in the making right now. The actor also warned of taking legal action against impersonators.

“This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner,” Khan had said in his Twitter statement.

The superstar’s tweet acted as an eye-opener for Arora. “Just when I saw Salman Khan’s tweet on this (matter) — that neither he nor Salman Khan Films production were casting for any film currently — that I realised (the truth),” shared the TV actor, who is a resident of Lokhandwala. The actor filed a police complaint against the impostor at Oshiwara Police Station the very next day.

Arora is not the only actor who has fallen prey to the hoax. A few days ago, another television actor Vikkas Manaktala shared on Facebook how an impersonator pretending to be from SKF had approached him for a role in a film titled ‘Ek Tha Tiger 3’.