Cleric issues fatwa over Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath temple visit

The cleric urged the actress to seek forgiveness (tauba) before Allah for violating Sharia principles. "I have received information, and many young Muslims have also asked me regarding actress Sara Ali Khan visiting the Kedarnath Temple and offering prayers. Is this permissible in light of Sharia, and does Sharia allow for such actions? Regarding this, I would like to clarify the perspective of Islamic Sharia and what its ruling is on this matter."