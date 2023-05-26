The global spy streaming series ‘Citadel’, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.
The first season of the series enjoyed breakout success around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US.
“AGBO (‘Citadel’s producer) is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement. “The innovative storytelling of ‘Citadel’ has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”
All episodes from the first season of ‘Citadel’ are available on Prime Video.
Priyanka mourns Tina Turner’s death
Chopra Jonas mourned the demise of legendary musician Tina Turner.
The actress shared a picture on Instagram stories and wrote, “Rest in power queen,” followed by a sad face emoticon.
Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll for her blistering performances and powerfully gritty vocals, Turner died on May 24 after a long illness.
She breathed her last at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Most recently, Turner was the focal point of an HBO documentary on her life titled ‘Tina’.