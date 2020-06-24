Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan was hospitalised in Mumbai due to breathing difficulties on July 20.
According to PTI, the 71-year-old complained of breathing issues and underwent a COVID-19 test. She has tested negative.
“She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” a source told PTI.
Khan, who is best known for choreographing Sridevi’s dance sequence for ‘Hawa Hawai’ from the blockbuster ‘Mr India’ and ‘Ek Do Teen’ from ‘Tezaab’, has worked in more than 2,000 songs.