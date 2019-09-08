Image Credit:

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who delivered the blockbuster film ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan, said on Saturday that he is happy with the audience’s response to his new film ‘Chhichhore’, but he doesn’t think much about how much money the film will earn.

‘Chhichhore’, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, opened well at the multiplexes, managing a domestic business of Rs73.2 million (Dh3.74 million) on its opening day.

“We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that’s enough for us. I don’t think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box office. So, we just want the audience’s love and support for this film for a longer period,” said Tiwari, when he was asked if his latest film will be able to reach the Rs100-crore mark at the box office.

“All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It’s a very heartening scene. I don’t think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys [film’s cast] have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them,” the filmmaker added, while interacting with the media during a theatre visit to promote ‘Chhichhore’, along with the film’s cast members Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey in Mumbai.

The film’s story follows a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it.

Asked who is the real ‘chhichhore’ among his film’s cast, he said: “I have just observed chhichhoras and I have told their stories through my film, but I feel real chhichhoras are these guys [film’s cast] and the people who lived with me in hostel for four years.”

Tiwari confirmed he plans to host a special screening of the film at a suburban Mumbai mall for his college friends.