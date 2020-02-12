An FIR has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station

Shahbaz Khan. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

A case has been filed against actor Shahbaz Khan for allegedly molesting a girl in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman).

An investigation is underway, police said.

Khan has worked in several Bollywood movies and television shows. Some of his notable works include ‘Yug’, ‘The Great Maratha’, ‘Betaal Pachisi’, ‘Chandrakanta’ and ‘The Sword of Tipu Sultan’.