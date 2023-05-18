Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.
A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Rautela as Rai at the prestigious event.
The clip shows Rautela sporting an orange layered floor-sweeping gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film ‘Kaibutsu’ on May 18. She was seen greeting people and blew kisses, someone from the crowd shouted “Aishwarya” when Rautela turned around and smiled.
A fan of Rai shared the video on Twitter featuring Rautela and captioned it: “Aishwarya’s popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya...”
The former beauty queen is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet.