The audience may love Anurag Kashyap’s two-part magnum opus ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ but Kashyap, the poster boy of independent Indian films, “hates” it.

The auteur recently graced the Cannes premiere of his film ‘Kennedy’ where it received an 8-minute standing ovation.

Talking about the experience of having ‘Kennedy’ screened at Grand Theatre Lumiere in the midnight screening section, Kashyap made a self-deprecating joke mentioning his last film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’.

He told Brut India: “It was really overwhelming, it’s my first film at Theatre Lumiere with 2,500 people appreciating the film. The numbers were more than the entire audience that saw my last film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’. I broke that entire record in one screening.”

He further spoke about ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, which is perhaps his most successful film.

He said: “’Gangs of Wasseypur’ is the bane of my life. I hate ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ because everybody expects me to keep making the same kind of films which I’m never going to do again in my life. I want to make different kinds of films.”

Indian actor Abhilash Thapliyal, Indian actor Mohit Takalkar, Indian actress Megha Burman, Indian actor Rahul Bhat, Canadian actress Sunny Leone, Indian director Anurag Kashyap, Indian model and actress Karishma Modi and a guest pose during a photocall for the film "Kennedy" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

He then said that it’s this pursuit of making different films that gave birth to ‘Black Friday’, ‘Dev.D’ or even ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

“’Gangs of Wasseypur’ is always available on Netflix. I want to move forward and make more cinema like for me ‘Kennedy’ is more personal.”

‘Kennedy’ stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.

He also spoke about why he chose to cast Leone for the film.