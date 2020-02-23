Image Credit:

From doing headstands at a private beach in Abu Dhabi to getting ready for a shot for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ in his boxers, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been updating his fans about his life in the UAE. Some saw more of him than needed, but you can’t blame the actor for not trying to entertain his fans.

The actor is in Abu Dhabi, along with seasoned actors Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and newcomer Sharvari, to film crucial portions of the con comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster.

Chaturvedi will be in Abu Dhabi for the next six days.

Chaturvedi, who became a household name after his debut role as the cool MC Sher in award-winning Bollywood film ‘Gully Boy’, posted a picture of him getting ready for a shot at his suite in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace.

In another post, the actor is spotted advertising for a shoe brand by doing cartwheels at the hotel’s beach premises. The bright yellow sneakers are on his hands, instead of his feet.

The ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ team, along with director Varun Sharma, are expected to film their climax scenes at the palatial hotel.

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is the latest Bollywood film to be shot in the UAE.

Actors including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have shot their blockbusters, including ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Bharat’, in Abu Dhabi in the recent years.

“‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is completely set in today’s time. Siddhant caught everyone’s eye with his brilliant acting debut in ‘Gully Boy’ and became the heartthrob of the nation. We are very excited to have him play the role of Bunty. He is a superb actor, is extremely charming and he fits the role perfectly. Sharvari is an extremely special actress to watch out for. She is a powerful performer and you have to watch her on-screen to understand what we mean. Given the film and the roles, they are definitely the perfect casting. They are a fresh, hot pair and their chemistry and energy is infectious,” said director Varun Sharma, who is also the writer of the sequel.