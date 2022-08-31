After boycotting some of the Bollywood biggies 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Dobaaraa' and recently Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger', netizens are now eyeing a boycott of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi thriller film 'Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva'.
Trollers are currently trending #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter, asking people not to watch the film.
Apparently, some netizens went through the archives and dug up actors Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh Bachchan's previous portrayals in different films that have affected their religious sentiments.
Apart from that, Alia, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, don't watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.