Zoa Morani Image Credit: Instagram.com/zoamorani/

Bollywood actress Zoa Morani is out of hospital after recovering from a bout of COVID-19.

Morani took to Instagram to share the news that she is out of hospital. She posted a selfie in a surgical mask along with the announcement.

“Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!” wrote Morani in the caption.

Earlier on Saturday, while chatting up actor Varun Dhawan on Instagram Live, Morani had sent out positive vibes about her health. “I really couldn’t believe it because I was glued to the news and seeing all the stories. And then, to suddenly realise that you only have it, is a little scary. But I promise, once you go through it, you realise that it is completely manageable,” the actress had informed Dhawan.

Her sister Shaza and their father, producer Karim Morani, have been among the earliest reported COVID-19 cases in Bollywood. While Shaza has also been discharged from hospital and has returned home, Karim Morani is still receiving medical attention.