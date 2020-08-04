Acclaimed Bollywood director Shoojit Sircar, whose credits include ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Madras Cafe’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, will lead a virtual masterclass and spearhead an interactive discussion on filmmaking on August 8 at 2pm.
Organised by The School of Media and Communication (SOMC), Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai, the session will be an hour-long and Sircar is expected to touch upon various aspects of film making including story narration and inspiration, developing characters and screenplay, working with actors and crew. He will also brief the participants on the role of Directors in production and post-production of a film.
Sircar, who recently released his film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on an OTT platform, is currently working on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham Singh. It’s in the post-production stages.
This virtual masterclass series is an effort by the team of BA — Film Studies & TV Production at School of Media & Communication, MAHE Dubai, in connecting all local and global film enthusiasts with renowned filmmakers including writers, actors, editors, and directors. The first masterclass hosted on July 16 featured award-winning Bollywood cinematographer Kamaljeet Negi.
The live masterclass is free to attend and will be held on GoToWebinar platform. Register here: https://bit.ly/39pZODG.