Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree of ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ fame and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure will be in Dubai on April 9 to attend local beauty contest ‘Miss & Mrs International Queen Dubai 2021’.
The inaugural contest, to be held at Double Tree by Hilton M Square in Mankhool, Bur Dubai aims to celebrate empowered women of all age groups. Contestants in the age group of 21 to 50 years will participate.
“Since this is our [inaugural] edition of IISA & Miss and Mrs International Queen Dubai, we are really excited. We have been getting great response for both awards and the pageant as it’s one of its kind. Through the awards we will have the honour of celebrating the achievement of some of truly idealistic and inspirational women while the pageant will encourage and empower women to stand strong and embrace their inner beauty,” said organiser Srishti Tiwari in a statement.
According to their statement, short-listed candidates will undergo rigorous training prior to the event in areas such as fashion, dance, make-up, ramp walk, wardrobe styling and speech.
The show will be hosted by TV actor Aman Yatan Verma and the jury members include actress Aarti Nagpal (Mrs India International 2018), Kareena Gehi, Reena Rai and Dr Ajay Sahai.
The registration is already closed and the contestants were short-listed based on their online entries.