Bollywood singer KK will perform in Dubai at a concert at the Hard Rock Cafe at Dubai Festival City on February 23 at 9pm.
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, burst into the Bollywood scene in 1999 when he sang ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ from romantic drama ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. His other songs include ‘Awarapan Banjarapan’ from ‘Jism’, ‘Tu Ashique Hai’ from ‘Jhankar Beats’, ‘Zara Sa’ from ‘Jannat’ and ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab’ from ‘Gangster’.
KK has performed in the UAE several times.
“The crowd in Dubai is always a mixed bag and all they want to do is to have fun,” said KK in an interview with Gulf News tabloid! before his last concert.
Tickets, priced at Dh150, will go on sale soon.