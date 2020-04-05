Kapoor had tested positive for the fourth time on March 29

Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: Supplied

Singer Kanika Kapoor has finally tested negative for coronavirus, days after being tested positive on previous occasions.

“Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative,” Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said.

Kapoor had tested positive for the fourth time on March 29. She was tested positive for the first time on March 20.

Earlier, Lucknow police booked the singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.