We have often seen actors undergo intense physical transformation for their roles. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to change herself physically for her film projects.
Ranaut has also been sharing her journey of her physical transformation on social media for her fans.
From ‘Thalaivi’ to ‘Dhaakad’, the actor has undergone a dramatic shift in weight. Ranaut gained several pounds to get into the skin of her character as film star turned politician J Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivi’.
Soon after that, she lost oodles of weight as she geared up to shoot for her forthcoming action film ‘Dhaakad’, in which she plays the role of Agent Agni. The actress recently posted a picture to reveal her first look for ‘Dhaakad’. If the picture is anything to go by, it is obvious that she has upped her fitness quotient to acquire a super-fit look for her role. She will show off some daring stunts in the film, set against the backdrop of international espionage.
On February 9, Ranaut took also to her Twitter page and shared a few unseen stills from ‘Thalaivi’ and compared herself with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. The ‘Queen’ actor stated: “Massive transformation alert. The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad.”