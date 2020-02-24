Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Twitter/IANS

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is facing flak over her tweet where she describes the experience of playing Romi Dev in the upcoming film, '83'.

The actress posted her look from the cricketing film on social media, along with a post that didn't go down well with social media users.

"To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour," wrote Padukone. "I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and '83' for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own...#thisis83."

In the film she plays wife to former Indian captain Kapil Dev, which is played by Padukone's real life husband, Ranveer Singh.

Her post did not go down well with several social media users, who called Padukone's words "backwards" and "promoting patriarchy" in society.

"Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying," one Twitter user commented.

Another said: "Good God, 'every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own' has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW."

"@deepikapadukone we aren't in '83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let's look for those husbands who put their wife's dream before their own, in the new millenia?" said another.

One user asked: "Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse's career?"

The cast and crew of '83'

'83' traces Kapil Dev's captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

In his cricketing journey, Dev is among the first players in the history of the game to have taken more than 400 wickets and scored more than 5,000 runs in test cricket.