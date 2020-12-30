Over the years, fans have witnessed actors such as Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shake a leg or two as a fitting tribute to late pop icon Michael Jackson.
Yet, few would recall or even comprehend that long before the two dancing stars showed off their deft moves in films such as ‘Bang Bang!’ and in private music tributes, there was a certain Bollywood legend who made his own feeble attempt to ape the King of Pop.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane on his social media account, while sharing an image from a film from the 80s where he’s seen dressed in a leather jacket and pants, while flashing a single silver glove, which was Jackson’s trademarked look.
Bachchan revealed the image was taken on the set of the late filmmaker Manmohan Desai’s 1988 film ‘Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi’, which starred the actor along with Meenakshi Sheshadri and Jaya Prada.
Taking a tongue in cheek approach to the image, Bachchan posted: “When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi. What a failure I was.”
While fans lapped up the look, it wasn’t surprising that the picture caught the eye of Bollywood’s Ranveer Singh, known for his eccentric style sense. Singh dropped a crown emoji on the post, while actress Mouni Roy also referred to him as king.
While it is unlikely Bachchan would ape this look in the near future, the actor, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, has a spate of films in the works, including ‘Chehre’ with Emraan Hashmi and Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Jhund’. Bachchan also stars in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, with ‘Mayday’ also recently announced, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn.