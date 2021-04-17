Ajay Devgn Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur have teamed up for the upcoming comedy-drama ‘GOBAR!’.

The announcement was made on social media, with the ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ star taking to Twitter where he shared a picture featuring him, Kapur and filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat as he announced the team of his upcoming venture.

“Joining forces with @roykapurfilms to bring you an aMOOsing story from the heartland of India - GOBAR!,” posted Devgn on Twitter.

Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur Image Credit: IANS

'Gobar!', which is Hindi for cow dung, is being directed by Shekhawat, who has also penned the script, along with Sambhit Mishra.

According to a media statement, the makers described the project saying: ‘Set in the agrarian area of Northern India known as the “cow belt,” during the 1990s, ‘Gobar!’ is a satire inspired by real events that transpire when an idiosyncratic animal-loving veterinary doctor chances upon a tangled web of corruption in his local state hospital, and decides to stand up against it.’

“Gobar!’ is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man,” Roy Kapur said in a statement to Variety. “What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power.”

Ajay Devgn in the teaser for 'RRR' Image Credit: YouTube

“The story of ‘Gobar!’ is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theaters,” said Devgn in a statement to Variety. “We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained.”