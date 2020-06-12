Image Credit:

Abhishek Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share memories of being thrown off the set of Amitabh Bachchan's 1983 hit, "Pukar", in Goa.

The actor, who was around five or six back then, revealed that he got excited after seeing a fake sword, which was a prop for the film and was sent back to the crew hotel after he broke it before the climax of the movie.

Abhishek further revealed that his partner in crime was Goldie Behl, whose father Ramesh Behl was the director of the film.

"Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl's father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together," Abhishek wrote.

He added mentioned in his post that the "first film together" was "Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai" (2001). The film, which marked Goldie Behl's debut as a director starred Abhishek alongside Rani Mukerji and Sushmita Sen.