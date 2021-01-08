Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has drawn the wrath of several people on social media for not donning a mask while out in public and interacting with others.
Khan was pictured outside in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu, while indulging in a spot of cricket with young children followed by a picture with his fans. During the interplay, he was pictured by the media without a mask, while India battles a significantly high rate of COVID-19 cases in recent months.
The images were shared on social media, drawing the ire of several individuals who called out the actor for not adhering to COVID-19 protocols, without social distancing as well.
Actress Kishwer Merchantt was one of the first few to flag this up, writing a response to the widely circulated Instagram post: “None of them wearing a mask? How? Why?”
She wasn’t alone in her criticism with Twitter user @ProfAbhishekT posting: “If some common people were playing the result would have been different but big celebs can do anything in India.”
Another user called him “irresponsible”, while a third stated he needs to be a role model in India for others and not break rules himself.