Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s road comedy-drama, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, clocked 10 years on Thursday. Reminiscing about the movie, Akhtar shared a social media post that would bring back memories for fans of the film.
She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the iconic Buick super convertible, which was an important element of the film, especially the song ‘Khaabon Ke Parinday’.
Captioning the picture, Akhtar wrote, “Time To Take The Car Out Again”. Using several hashtags, she added, “Thank You to the best Cast and Crew EVAH!”
The post got several comments from Bollywood celebs. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who starred in the film, wrote, “Hahaha yeah baby!” Karan Johar appreciated Akhtar by writing, “What a beautiful film Zo!! One of my all time favourites.”
‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, which attained a cult status and gave major travelling and friendship goals, resonated well with the audience leading it to become an instant hit upon its release.
Starring Hrithik, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles, it followed the story of four friends who rediscover themselves and their relationship with each other on a road trip.