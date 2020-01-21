Sara Ali Khan was spotted giving Salman the claasic "aadaab" on the sets of Bigg Boss 13

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan displayed a whiff of nawaabi tehzeeb when she met Salman Khan recently. Unlike most youngsters, who prefer to wish people with a "hi" or a "hello", Sara was spotted giving Salman the claasic "aadaab".

The young actress, along with her "Love Aaj Kal" co-star Kartik Aaryan, was at the Bigg Boss 13 set to promote the upcoming film. Image Credit: Instagram/saraalikhan95

They bumped into Salman outside the studio and, after exchanging smiles, it was the turn to exchange greetings.

Sara also posted a video of the meeting on her Instagram page.