Actor Vijay Varma has been around in the industry for over eight years but he became a household name only last year, after the hit 2019 film ‘Gully Boy’. Now, he says he is happy to get that long-awaited prize.
“I think I got content as soon as I found the recognition that I was so craving for, which I feel I was rightfully deserving. It’s been nice,” Varma said.
Varma made his acting debut in 2012 with ‘Chittagong’. He was then seen in films like ‘Rangrezz’, ‘Monsoon Shootout’, ‘Raag Desh’ and ‘Manto’.
The actor says he has evolved as a person with time.
“I figured out I cannot be at unrest all the time. Now it is a lot easier. I think that people’s love changes the way you approach life,” he said.
The actor, who plays a double role in the popular web-series ‘Mirzapur 2’, says he is now in a good place.
“I am in a much happier place, much content and also in a space where I am craving to create more,” he summed up.